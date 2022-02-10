Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

