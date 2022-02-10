Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.48) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($83.16) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($81.14) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.76) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,207.50 ($97.46).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.45). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

