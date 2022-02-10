Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells $18,900.00 in Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) insider Amanda Wood Barnett sold 350 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.90. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $65.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

