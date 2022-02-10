Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:RWT traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.41. 102,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,509. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

RWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In related news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Redwood Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.