Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE RM traded up $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,176. The company has a market cap of $553.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 34.12 and a current ratio of 34.12.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,005 shares of company stock worth $4,866,763 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Regional Management by 482.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Regional Management by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

