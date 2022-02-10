Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $122.61 and a 1-year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

