Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of AXIS Capital worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,861,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

