Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $19,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 315,649 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 121,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $221.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

