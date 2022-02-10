Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.71 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Brunswick worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

