Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.83 Million Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of FirstCash worth $17,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,386,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,866,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,455,000 after buying an additional 64,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.