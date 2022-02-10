Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.60% of J & J Snack Foods worth $17,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $153.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.22. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.62.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

