Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.89% of Brightcove worth $18,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Brightcove by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brightcove by 56,641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $693,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,404 shares of company stock valued at $745,120. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities downgraded Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $386.67 million, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

