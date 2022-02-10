Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Announces Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.580-$4.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.58 to $4.65 EPS.

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,133,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.40. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

