Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chegg, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. Chegg has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -550.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

