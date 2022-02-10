Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.