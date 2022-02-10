Research Analysts Set Expectations for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,336,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,263,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

