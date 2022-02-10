Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Earnings Results

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.