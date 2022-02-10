Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 5,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

