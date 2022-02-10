Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $26.23

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $25.51. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,081 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

