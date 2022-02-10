Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Riverview Bancorp worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVSB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of RVSB opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.