Robust Token Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for approximately $17.56 or 0.00040652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $605,072.27 and $3,769.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07100759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.05 or 1.00289853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00049518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,414 coins and its circulating supply is 34,464 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

