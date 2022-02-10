Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 715 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

