Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 481 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

