Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,584 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STM stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

