Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

