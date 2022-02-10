Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $3.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SLQT. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE SLQT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

