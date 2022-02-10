Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$64.00” Price Target for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) received a $64.00 target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.39. 1,538,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 562,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.