Royal Bank of Canada Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $55.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 134,335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

