Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.80) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 676.73 ($9.15).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 448.60 ($6.07) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 403.89 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 485.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 481.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.14.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

