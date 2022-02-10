Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Acquired by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.34% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

