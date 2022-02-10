Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.78

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 37457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.