RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON posted earnings per share of ($2.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $221.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMBL shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.62. 142,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $606.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.64. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in RumbleON by 816.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

