Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 17,566 Shares of Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $272,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $277,644.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $173,141.01.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on RWAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance makes up approximately 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.