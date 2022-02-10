Russell Christine Sells 20,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EGAN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 360,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,363. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.37 million, a PE ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.38. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGAN. StockNews.com cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,184 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.1% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 45,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 76,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 23.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.