S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.82) to GBX 730 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.85) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 863.33 ($11.67).

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 553 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 671.65. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.22. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 405 ($5.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 878 ($11.87).

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £49,487.50 ($66,920.22). Also, insider Martin Sorrell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,858.69). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

