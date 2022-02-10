SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $400,206.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00047225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.55 or 0.07092891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.91 or 1.00053198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00049301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006539 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,551,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,462 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

