Samme L. Thompson Sells 1,590 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMT opened at $249.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.30. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

