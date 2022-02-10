Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandstorm Gold.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SAND traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. 51,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,806. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.07. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 377,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 442,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 28,105 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.