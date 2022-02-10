Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) to post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 59,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,048,000 after buying an additional 49,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Sanmina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.