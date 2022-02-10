Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 340,937 shares of company stock worth $370,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth about $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Savara in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.38 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

