Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 449 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $137.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $139.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.