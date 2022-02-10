Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after buying an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after buying an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after buying an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $30,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

