Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 864,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

