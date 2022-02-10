Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.08% of Costamare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costamare alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Costamare Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.