Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,738 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3,658.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,619,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

