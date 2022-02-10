Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $1.27 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter worth $202,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MIME stock opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.