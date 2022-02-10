Scotiabank Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.60 on Monday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

