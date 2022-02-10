Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $141.41 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.34.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,065.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

