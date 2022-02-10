Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Sealed Air to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEE stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

