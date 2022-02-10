Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Vistra Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vistra in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VST opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,783.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.