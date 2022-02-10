Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 665,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,514 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Select Medical worth $24,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,529,000 after purchasing an additional 184,422 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

